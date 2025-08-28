Smart ways to make your fruits and veggies last longer

Keeping fresh produce around for a little longer means less waste and more savings. With the right tricks, you can make sure that your fruits and vegetables remain fresh. This way, you minimize food waste and control your grocery bills. Here are some cost-effective tricks to keep your produce fresh.

Tip 1 Use vinegar wash A vinegar wash does wonders to clean fruits and vegetables while prolonging their shelf life. Mix one part vinegar and three parts water and soak your produce for about 10 minutes. The solution is effective in washing off bacteria and pesticides that may lead to the spoilage of your produce. Rinse them well with water before storing them in the refrigerator or pantry.

Tip 2 Store herbs like flowers To keep herbs fresh longer, treat them like flowers and place them in a jar with water. Trim the stems a little before putting them in a glass filled with water, covering loosely with a plastic bag if possible. Store this setup in the refrigerator to maintain freshness for up to two weeks.

Tip 3 Keep fruits and vegetables separate Apples, along with some other fruits, emit ethylene gas, causing nearby produce to ripen and possibly spoil faster. To prevent this, it's important to keep fruits and vegetables in separate drawers or containers in your fridge or pantry. This trick can keep your produce fresh for longer, minimizing waste, and grocery bills by preventing them from spoiling sooner than necessary.