The role of fruits in mitigating migraine attacks
What's the story
Migraines are one of the most common neurological disorders, manifesting as severe, often incapacitating headaches.
They can drastically reduce the quality of life for sufferers.
Recent research indicates that certain fruits can significantly contribute to reducing the occurrence of migraine attacks.
This article delves into how the simple act of including specific fruits in your diet can help alleviate the frequency and intensity of migraines.
Magnesium sources
Magnesium-rich fruits for migraine relief
Consuming fruits high in magnesium like bananas, avocados, and figs, can significantly decrease the frequency of migraines.
Magnesium helps relax blood vessels and prevent the brain's wave patterns that cause migraines.
Incorporating two to three servings of these fruits into your daily diet can reduce the risk of migraine attacks.
Vitamin B2 boost
Riboflavin-loaded options
Turns out, riboflavin aka vitamin B2 is also super helpful in preventing migraines, and some fruits are packed with it.
While almonds and spinach (not fruits, we know!) are usually suggested, mangoes and avocados are riboflavin-rich fruits.
Incorporating these fruits into your regular diet could help reduce the occurrence of migraines.
Hydration helpers
Hydration through water-rich fruits
For people who suffer from migraines, staying hydrated is crucial.
Fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, and peaches are not only high in water but also provide essential minerals.
Their high water content can contribute to maintaining adequate hydration throughout the day.
This helps prevent dehydration, a known trigger for migraines.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory fruits
Chronic inflammation is a suspected cause of migraines.
By adding anti-inflammatory fruits such as cherries, berries, including blueberries and raspberries, and grapes to your diet, you can help lower inflammation levels in your body.
These fruits are rich in antioxidants that fight inflammation and may reduce the occurrence of migraine attacks.
Detox boosters
Detoxifying citrus fruits
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C and other beneficial compounds that help cleanse your system.
By supporting your liver and enhancing toxin removal, these fruits can potentially reduce triggers associated with migraines.
One serving of citrus fruits a day will provide you with these healthful properties.