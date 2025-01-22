What's the story

Nighttime bioluminescent riverboarding is a unique adventure that allows you to experience the magic of nature in a whole new way.

This activity combines the thrill of riverboarding with the mesmerizing beauty of bioluminescence.

The microorganisms in the water produce light when agitated, resulting in a stunning glow-in-the-dark effect.

It provides an environmentally friendly way to discover rivers and coastlines under the stars, creating an unforgettable experience.