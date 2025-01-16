A 3-day itinerary to explore Bihar's spiritual and historic side
Bihar, located in the eastern part of India, holds an immense historical and spiritual legacy.
This article provides a three-day itinerary that takes you through Bihar's ancient wonders and spiritual landmarks, offering a glimpse into the state's rich history and culture.
Whether you're a history enthusiast or a spiritual seeker, this trip—from the historical ruins of Nalanda to the sacred Bodh Gaya—offers a truly enriching experience.
Patna tour
Day 1: Exploring Patna's heritage
Start your trip in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. Begin with Golghar, an architectural marvel constructed in 1786 for grain storage.
Next, head to the Patna Museum to see artifacts from the Mauryan and Gupta eras. Make sure to view the Holy Relic Casket containing Lord Buddha's ashes at Patna Museum.
Finish your day at Gandhi Maidan, the site of many historical events.
Bodh Gaya visit
Day 2: The enlightened path in Bodh Gaya
Travel back in time (and 110 kilometers from Patna) to the sacred town of Bodh Gaya. This UNESCO site is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree.
Find peace at the Mahabodhi Temple and meditate near the descendant of the very tree where Buddha sat.
Discover beautiful monasteries built by countries like Thailand, Japan, and Tibet.
Each one showcases how Buddhism has uniquely touched their cultures.
Nalanda exploration
Day 3: Tracing ancient wisdom at Nalanda
On your final day, head to the ruins of Nalanda University, located 95 kilometers from Patna.
This ancient center of learning, which attracted scholars from across Asia, was tragically destroyed in the 12th century.
Today, the archaeological site spans 14 hectares, featuring stupas, viharas, and temples.
The nearby Nalanda Archaeological Museum displays pottery, coins, and inscriptions unearthed from the site.
Tips section
Travel tips for a smooth journey
While traversing Bihar, remember to dress conservatively at religious sites and always carry bottled water. Respect local customs and traditions.
Hire only licensed guides at historical sites to avoid misinformation.
Carry cash, as many places may not accept digital payments.
These simple tips will ensure your journey through Bihar's sacred landscape is both illuminating and memorable.