Bondadagur, or Farmer's Day, signals the start of the Icelandic wedding tradition.

It is observed on a Friday falling either in the last week of January or the first week of February.

On this day, prospective grooms kickstart their matrimonial journey by indulging in self-care and sprucing up their homes to receive their soon-to-be brides.

This custom highlights the value of companionship and shared nurturing within the Icelandic marital culture.