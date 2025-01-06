What's the story

Likoma Island, located in the tranquil waters of Lake Malawi, is the ideal destination for travelers in need of a digital detox.

This hidden gem is perfect for individuals yearning to break free from the chaos of everyday life and lose themselves in the beauty of nature.

Boasting unspoiled beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant landscapes, Likoma Island offers a haven for disconnecting from gadgets and reconnecting with oneself.