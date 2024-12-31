Summarize Simplifying... In short Paris offers a variety of picturesque picnic spots.

The regal Luxembourg Gardens and the serene Seine River banks offer breathtaking views of iconic landmarks, perfect for a romantic meal.

For a more secluded experience, the magical Parc des Buttes-Chaumont and the family-friendly Bois de Boulogne provide peaceful retreats.

For a more secluded experience, the magical Parc des Buttes-Chaumont and the family-friendly Bois de Boulogne provide peaceful retreats. Lastly, the artistic Montmartre Hill, with its inspiring views and bohemian spirit, is an ideal spot for a creative escape.

Discover Paris's best picnic spots

By Anujj Trehaan 02:36 pm Dec 31, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Paris, the city of light, is not defined by its iconic landmarks alone, but also by the small, tranquil corners where Parisians and tourists alike can escape the hustle and bustle to enjoy a peaceful picnic. From vibrant gardens to picturesque riverbanks, Paris boasts a plethora of beautiful spots just waiting for you to unroll your picnic blanket and bask in the ambiance, savoring the fresh air and delectable treats.

Royal Retreat

A royal picnic at Luxembourg Gardens

Luxembourg Gardens, situated in the heart of Paris, provides a truly regal backdrop for your picnic. Immaculately manicured lawns, vibrant flower beds, and grandiose statues make it a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. The garden also boasts ample green spaces perfect for families to sprawl out and savor a lazy afternoon under the sun.

Riverside bliss

Riverside relaxation on the Seine banks

The banks of the Seine River provide the ultimate picnic destination with breathtaking views of iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower. As you relax by the water's edge, watch boats drift by and immerse yourself in the romantic ambiance of the city of love. This location is ideal for couples seeking a scenic spot to share a meal.

Secret Garden

Hidden gem: Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

Parc des Buttes-Chaumont may not be one of Paris's most famous parks, but it is certainly one of its most magical. Its landscape of rolling hills, the pretty lake, and the dramatic cliffs crowned by a temple-like belvedere transport you to a different world. Perfect for people looking for a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the busier spots.

Family Gateway

Family fun at Bois de Boulogne

Bois de Boulogne is located on the western edge of Paris and features large areas of woodland ideal for family picnics. With numerous open spaces for children to play and beautiful lakeside locations for laying out your picnic blanket, this park is a fantastic option for families seeking to enjoy quality time together in a natural setting.

Artistic escape

Artistic afternoon at Montmartre hill

The beautiful Montmartre Hill provides sweeping views of Paris and grassy slopes perfect for an artistic picnic. Nestled amidst colorful street art and the district's bohemian spirit, it's a place where treats and inspiration drawn from the beauty that inspired countless artists collide. Ideal for those looking for a postcard-worthy location with a touch of artistic history.