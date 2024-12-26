Summarize Simplifying... In short Planning a Nazca Lines flight?

Choose a reliable operator, licensed by the Peruvian Ministry of Transport, and aim for early morning or late afternoon flights during Peru's dry season (April-October) for the best views.

Prep with some pre-flight knowledge about the geoglyphs, dress light, pack sunglasses and a camera, and take motion sickness medication if needed.

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Dec 26, 202403:08 pm

What's the story The Nazca Lines, Peru's ancient geoglyphs, stretch across almost 1,000 square kilometers of desert. These mysterious figures, from simple lines to intricate animals and plants, can only be seen from the air. Aerial tours offer a glimpse into the enigmatic world of the Nazca culture, which flourished from 100 BC to 700 AD.

Choosing the right tour operator

When booking your Nazca Lines flight, it's crucial to select a reliable operator. Choose companies with well-trained pilots and strong safety records. Average flight costs start at roughly $80, but vary based on season and type of aircraft. Ensure your operator is licensed by the Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications for your safety.

Best time for flight

The optimal time for Nazca Lines flights is early morning or late afternoon when the sun's low angle makes the geoglyphs more visible. The dry season in Peru, from April to October, offers the clearest skies and the best conditions for aerial photography. To avoid disappointment, it's recommended to secure your flight reservation ahead of time, particularly during high tourist seasons.

Understanding geoglyphs before your visit

To make the most of your flight, it's a good idea to learn about the Nazca Lines before you get on the plane. Many museums in Lima and Nazca exhibit artifacts and offer comprehensive information about these archaeological mysteries. Understanding their history and the theories surrounding their purpose will make your flight much more enjoyable.

What to bring on your flight

Dress lightly for your Nazca Lines flight; the small planes can get hot. Bring sunglasses; the sun and sand create a lot of glare. Pack a camera with a zoom lens or binoculars if you want a closer look at the geoglyphs. Beware though, the reflections on plane windows can make your pictures less clear.

Tips for combating motion sickness

If you have a history of motion sickness, it's a good idea to take preventative medication before your flight over the Nazca Lines. Light aircraft often make sudden turns, which can be unsettling for some passengers. Over-the-counter medication should be taken at least an hour before flying to prevent symptoms. Additionally, avoid constantly looking down. This can make you feel sick. Instead, try focusing on distant points.