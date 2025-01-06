What's the story

Stoke-on-Trent, affectionately known as the Potteries, is the beating heart of Britain's ceramics industry.

This Staffordshire city boasts a proud pottery heritage spanning over 300 years.

Tourists can immerse themselves in the artistry of the region, experiencing the warmth, passion, and creativity that define each pottery.

From iconic brands to intimate family studios, Stoke-on-Trent welcomes visitors to share in the magic of their ceramic history.