Italy's echoes of antiquity: Five ancient traditions
What's the story
Italy is a land of history, and with that history comes a treasure trove of ancient traditions that have stood the test of time.
From epic battles of the past to peculiar celebrations of nature, these customs provide a fascinating glimpse into Italy's vibrant cultural tapestry.
Read on to discover five traditions that continue to enthral locals and visitors alike.
Ivrea Carnival
The Battle of the Oranges
Every year, the town of Ivrea comes alive with the Battle of the Oranges.
This tradition, part of the Ivrea Carnival, sees teams hurling oranges at each other in a symbolic reenactment of the town's rebellion against tyranny in the Middle Ages.
People dress in traditional costumes and armor, transforming the streets into colorful (and messy!) battlegrounds.
Historic football
Calcio Storico Fiorentino
Every June, the city of Florence hosts an ancient and brutal game known as Calcio Storico Fiorentino. This historic sport, a violent blend of soccer, rugby, and wrestling, traces its roots back to the 16th century.
Four teams, representing different neighborhoods, battle it out in historical costumes on a sand-covered piazza.
The match is preceded by a grand parade featuring Renaissance-era costumes.
Pisa Regatta
The Regatta of Saint Ranieri
The Regatta of Saint Ranieri is a historic rowing competition held annually on June 17 in Pisa, Italy, as part of the city's celebrations for the patron saint's feast day.
In this vibrant event, four boats symbolizing the city's historic districts compete in a thrilling race along the Arno River.
The evening culminates in a breathtaking display of fireworks and riverside festivities.
Festa della Sensa
The marriage of Venice to sea
The Festa della Sensa represents Venice's millennial bond with the sea. In a dramatic ceremony, the city's mayor hurls a ring into the waves of the Adriatic Sea, renewing the city's symbolic marriage vows to the sea. This event takes place every May or June during the celebrations of Ascension Day.
This tradition has been observed for over 1,000 years and features regattas, religious services, and market fairs.
Sardinian horse race
L'ardia di San Costantino
Each year on July six and seven, the town of Sedilo in Sardinia, Italy, holds the L'Ardia di San Costantino festival.
This daring horse race reenacts Emperor Constantine's triumphant victory in 312 AD, with riders serving as warriors thundering around the Sanctuary of San Costantino church.
The festival is a vibrant blend of traditional music, hearty feasting, and fervent prayers for abundance.