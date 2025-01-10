Lively Ladakh: A 5-day desert and monasteries tour
What's the story
Ladakh, in the northernmost part of India, is famous for its awe-inspiring landscapes, colorful culture, and peaceful monasteries.
This article provides a five-day itinerary to experience the desert landscapes and ancient monasteries of Ladakh.
Starting from the magnetic pull of Leh to the serene shores of Pangong Lake, this trip offers an unforgettable adventure through one of India's most captivating regions.
Arrival
Day 1: Arrival in Leh
Your journey starts with your arrival in Leh, the capital city of Ladakh.
Spend your first day acclimatizing to the high altitude, 3,500 meters above sea level.
Relax, hydrate well, and explore local markets. Do visit Shanti Stupa for a panoramic view of Leh.
Retire early to rest up for the exciting days ahead.
Monastery tour
Day 2: Monastery circuit
On the second day, take a monastery tour. Start with Thiksey Monastery, famous for its architecture that resembles the Potala Palace of Lhasa.
Then, head to Hemis Monastery, home to a museum with a vast collection of ancient relics.
Finally, visit Shey Palace and Monastery before heading back to Leh.
This circuit gives you a glimpse of the strong influence of Buddhism in Ladakh.
Nubra Valley
Day 3: Nubra Valley via Khardung La Pass
Day three: You will travel through Khardung La Pass, one of the world's highest motorable roads at 5,359 meters above sea level.
Descend into the enchanting Nubra Valley, where sand dunes and snow-capped mountains create a surreal landscape.
Enjoy a camel ride on the unique double-humped Bactrian camels at Hunder and visit the Diskit Monastery for its impressive Maitreya Buddha statue.
Pangong Lake
Day 4: Pangong Lake excursion
Day 4: Head out to the mesmerizing Pangong Lake via the thrilling Chang La Pass, the world's fifth highest motorable road.
This enchanting lake is renowned for its color-shifting phenomenon, fluctuating between brilliant blues and greens as the angle of the sun changes throughout the day.
Immerse yourself in the serene ambiance of the lakeside before making your way back to Leh by evening.
Culture exploration
Day 5: Local culture and cuisine
Dedicate your final day to discovering Leh's rich cultural legacy.
Visit the Leh Palace for its breathtaking views over the town, and the Stok Palace Museum to see royal artifacts.
Savor traditional Ladakhi dishes such as thukpa (noodle soup) or momos (dumplings) at local eateries around town before wrapping up your unforgettable journey.