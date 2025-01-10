What's the story

Ladakh, in the northernmost part of India, is famous for its awe-inspiring landscapes, colorful culture, and peaceful monasteries.

This article provides a five-day itinerary to experience the desert landscapes and ancient monasteries of Ladakh.

Starting from the magnetic pull of Leh to the serene shores of Pangong Lake, this trip offers an unforgettable adventure through one of India's most captivating regions.