Funnel-neck sweaters: 5 styles to try this winter

Funnel-neck sweaters are the perfect blend of style and comfort for the winter season. With their unique collar design, they keep you warm while adding a touch of sophistication to your look. Be it layering or wearing them solo, these sweaters are versatile enough to go with any outfit. Here are five styles of funnel-neck sweaters that can elevate your winter wardrobe.

#1 Classic knitted funnel-neck The classic knitted funnel-neck sweater is a staple in every winter wardrobe. Made from warm fabrics such as wool or acrylic, it provides insulation against the cold. The simple yet elegant design makes it suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Pair it with jeans or chinos for a relaxed look, or wear it under a blazer for something more polished.

#2 Chunky cable-knit funnel-neck For those who love texture in their clothing, the chunky cable-knit funnel-neck sweater is a great pick. The intricate cable patterns add visual interest while keeping you warm. This style works best with solid colors to allow the texture to stand out. Team it with leggings or tailored pants for an effortlessly chic outfit.

#3 Lightweight cotton funnel-neck The lightweight cotton funnel-neck sweater is perfect for milder winter days or indoor settings where you want to stay cozy without overheating. Available in various colors and patterns, this versatile piece can be layered over shirts or worn alone with skirts or trousers.

#4 Oversized funnel-neck sweater dress The oversized funnel-neck sweater dress is the ideal blend of comfort and style. It is perfect for those lazy days when you want to look put together without too much effort. The loose fit gives you freedom of movement, and the funnel neck adds a touch of sophistication. Pair it with knee-high boots or ankle booties to complete the look.