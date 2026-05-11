Gardening is the new workout: Here's why

Gardening is not just about planting seeds and watering them. It is a full-body workout that can help you stay fit without hitting the gym. From digging to planting, every gardening activity engages different muscle groups, giving you a good exercise routine. Here are five gardening movements that can help you stay fit and healthy.

Tip 1 Digging for strength Digging is one of the most strenuous gardening tasks. It works your arms, shoulders, and core muscles. When you dig, you use a lot of energy, which helps to build muscle strength and endurance over time. To make the most of this movement, ensure you use proper technique by keeping your back straight and using your legs to lift.

Tip 2 Planting with purpose Planting involves bending and squatting, both of which are great for working your lower body muscles. These movements work your thighs, calves, and glutes as you bend down to plant seeds or seedlings in the soil. To make the most of this exercise, focus on maintaining balance and control while planting.

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Tip 3 Weeding out excess calories Weeding is a constant gardening task that involves a lot of movement and burns calories. It involves bending over repeatedly, pulling out weeds from the ground, which works your core muscles and arms. Not only does this improve your fitness, but it also keeps your garden healthy by removing unwanted plants.

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Tip 4 Watering for arm endurance Watering plants may seem simple, but it requires endurance from your arms and shoulders, especially when using a watering can or hose for a long time. This activity helps improve cardiovascular health by keeping your heart rate up while ensuring that you stay active throughout the day.