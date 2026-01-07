Ashanti gold weights: How to use these artifacts in decor

African Ashanti gold weights are not just historical artifacts but also sources of inspiration for modern geometric decor. These small brass objects were used as measuring tools in West Africa and are now appreciated for their unique designs. Their geometric shapes can be incorporated into various decor elements, adding a touch of cultural significance and artistic flair to contemporary spaces. Here are some ideas to incorporate these designs into your home decor.

#1 Incorporate geometric patterns in textiles Textiles are another way to bring the geometric patterns of Ashanti gold weights into your home. You can choose fabrics with bold geometric prints or embroidery inspired by these designs. The patterns can be used in cushions, throws, or even wall hangings to add visual interest to any room. Using these textiles adds texture and depth while paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti people.

#2 Use geometric shapes in furniture design Furniture design can also take cues from the geometric shapes found in Ashanti gold weights. Think of coffee tables or side tables with brass inlays or bases that mimic the intricate patterns of these artifacts. Not only will the pieces be functional, but they will also serve as conversation starters, showcasing a blend of traditional artistry and modern design sensibilities.

#3 Integrate geometric motifs in wall art Wall art is another effective way to incorporate Ashanti-inspired geometric motifs into your space. Look for prints or paintings that feature the same shapes and patterns as these historical weights. Framed art pieces or even decals can transform an ordinary wall into a gallery-like display, highlighting the beauty of African artistry.

#4 Add geometric elements through lighting fixtures Lighting fixtures also provide an opportunity to bring Ashanti-inspired geometry into your home. Choose lamps or chandeliers with designs that reflect the angular lines and symmetrical forms of these artifacts. The right lighting not only enhances ambiance but also highlights the intricate details of each piece, making it an integral part of your decor scheme.