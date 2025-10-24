Must-try ginger varieties for better health

Ginger has been an integral part of African wellness traditions for centuries, owing to its medicinal properties. The continent is home to a variety of ginger roots, each with its own benefits. These varieties are used in traditional medicine and cooking, and are revered for their ability to boost health and well-being. Here are five African ginger root varieties that have been celebrated for their wellness benefits.

#1 Zingiber officinale: The common ginger Zingiber officinale is the most common ginger variety across Africa. It is used in cooking and traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties. This ginger is known to help with digestion and relieve nausea. Its active compounds, gingerols and shogaols, contribute to its health benefits. Zingiber officinale can be consumed fresh, dried, or as an oil/extract.

#2 Zingiber zerumbet: The shampoo ginger Zingiber zerumbet, popularly known as shampoo ginger, is famous for its hair care benefits. The sap from this ginger root is used as a natural shampoo by some communities. Apart from that, it is also believed to have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Shampoo ginger is often used in poultices or applied topically to soothe skin irritations.

#3 Alpinia galanga: Greater galangal Greater galangal, or Alpinia galanga, is another significant ginger variety in Africa. It has a stronger flavor than common ginger and is used in cooking as well as traditional remedies. Greater galangal is known to improve circulation and relieve respiratory issues. Its essential oils are also used in aromatherapy for relaxation and stress relief.

#4 Curcuma longa: Turmeric ginger Curcuma longa, or turmeric ginger, is famous for its vibrant color and health benefits. Although it is not a true ginger, it has similar properties that make it a common part of African wellness practices. Turmeric ginger is known for its antioxidant effects and is often used in teas or added to meals for enhanced flavor and health benefits.