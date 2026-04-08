Have motion sickness? Ginger tea is your remedy!

Motion sickness can be a real dampener on travel plans, leaving you feeling queasy and uncomfortable. Ginger tea is a natural remedy that has been used for ages to combat nausea and motion sickness. Here are five ginger tea remedies that might help you feel better while traveling. Each remedy has its own unique benefits, making it a versatile option for those prone to motion sickness.

Tip 1 Fresh ginger root tea Fresh ginger root tea is one of the most effective remedies for motion sickness. To prepare, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for about 10 minutes. This method releases the active compounds in ginger that help reduce nausea. Drinking this tea before or during travel may help settle your stomach and ease symptoms of motion sickness.

Tip 2 Ginger lemon tea Combining ginger with lemon can enhance its anti-nausea effects. Simply add freshly squeezed lemon juice to your brewed ginger tea. The citrus flavor not only adds a refreshing taste but also provides vitamin C, which may help boost your immune system. This combination can be particularly helpful if you find the taste of plain ginger too strong.

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Tip 3 Ginger peppermint tea Peppermint is another herb known for its soothing properties, making it a great partner for ginger in combating motion sickness. To make this tea, add peppermint leaves or peppermint tea bags, along with fresh ginger slices, into boiling water. The menthol in peppermint works synergistically with ginger's properties to provide relief from nausea and discomfort.

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Tip 4 Ginger honey tea Adding honey to your ginger tea not only sweetens it but also adds additional soothing benefits for the throat and stomach lining. To prepare this version, simply stir some honey into your brewed cup of ginger tea once it has cooled slightly so as not to destroy the beneficial enzymes present in honey.