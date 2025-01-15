Here's why experts want to redefine obesity
What's the story
A recent report published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal calls for a more nuanced definition of obesity.
The global experts behind the study argue that the current reliance on body mass index (BMI) may lead to over-diagnosis.
They propose distinguishing between 'clinical obesity' and 'pre-clinical obesity,' focusing on overall health rather than just weight.
Obesity spectrum
Obesity: A spectrum, not a single condition
Professor Francesco Rubino of King's College London, who chaired the group of experts, stressed that "Obesity is a spectrum."
While some people with obesity lead normal lives, others suffer from severe health problems, he said.
The report calls for a "reframing" of obesity to identify and treat patients according to their health status, rather than just their weight.
Classification model
New model suggested for obesity classification
The report recommends a departure from the existing definition of obesity, which relies on a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30.
The experts recommend a new model that emphasizes signs of organ-affecting obesity, like heart disease or type 2 diabetes.
This would categorize such cases as clinical diseases requiring drug treatment, rather than the conventional dependence on BMI readings alone.
Pre-clinical approach
'Pre-clinical obesity' requires different approach
For those who fall under "pre-clinical obesity," the report suggests weight-loss advice and monitoring rather than drugs and surgery.
Professor Rubino said this redefinition could help understand risk levels better across populations.
The report also stresses on waist-height ratios and direct fat measurement for a clearer diagnosis of obesity.