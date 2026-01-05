Fancy offbeat Australia vacay? Consider hiking Grampians National Park

Australia 's Grampians National Park is famous for its rugged beauty and diverse wildlife. The park offers a plethora of hiking trails, each promising something unique. From panoramic views to hidden waterfalls, these trails are a must for nature lovers. Whether you're an experienced hiker or just starting out, Grampians has something for everyone. Here are some of the best hiking trails in this iconic Australian destination.

#1 Pinnacle Walk: A must-visit The Pinnacle Walk is one of the most popular trails in Grampians National Park. The trail takes you through lush forests and rocky outcrops before you reach the Pinnacle lookout. The lookout offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, making it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts. The trail is moderately difficult and takes about two to three hours to complete.

#2 Mackenzie Falls: A scenic delight Mackenzie Falls is another highlight of Grampians National Park. This trail leads to one of Australia's largest waterfalls, where you can witness the water cascading down into a deep gorge. The path descends steeply but rewards hikers with stunning views of the falls from various vantage points. It's advisable to wear sturdy shoes as the path can be slippery.

#3 Wonderland Loop: A geological wonder The Wonderland Loop Trail takes you through some of the most interesting geological formations in Grampians National Park. The trail passes through rock formations like the Silent Street and Grand Canyon, giving hikers a glimpse into millions of years of geological history. This moderate trail takes about three hours to complete and is best visited early morning or late afternoon.

#4 Mount William Summit Walk: Panoramic views For those looking for panoramic views over Grampians National Park, Mount William Summit Walk is ideal. The hike to the summit is steep but offers breathtaking views over vast expanses of bushland and distant mountains at an elevation of 1,167 meters above sea level. This trail is best attempted during cooler months due to its intensity.