Honey for sore throat: 5 remedies that work
What's the story
Sore throats can prove quite uncomfortable, however, honey has been a tried-and-tested remedy for centuries.
Famous for its soothing properties, honey can prove to be an effective antidote for throat discomfort and irritation.
Here are five simple yet effective honey-based remedies you can try at home to ease a sore throat.
They are easy to prepare and use ingredients commonly found in most kitchens.
Soothing blend
Honey and warm water mix
Mixing honey with warm water is one of the easiest ways to soothe a sore throat.
Mix one tablespoon of honey with a glass of warm water, stirring until the honey is fully dissolved.
This combination helps coat the throat, giving relief from irritation and dryness.
Drinking this blend two or three times daily can help reduce soreness and promote healing.
Citrus comfort
Honey and lemon drink
A combination of honey and lemon works wonders for sore throats due to its soothing and antibacterial properties.
Squeeze half a lemon in a cup of warm water and add one tablespoon of honey. Stir well before drinking slowly.
The vitamin C in lemon boosts immunity while the honey soothes the throat lining, making this an effective remedy for sore throats.
Spicy relief
Honey ginger tea
We all know ginger is an anti-inflammatory wonder, and when added to honey, it's perfect for treating sore throats.
How to use: Boil slices of fresh ginger in water for about ten minutes, then strain it into a cup. Add one tablespoon of honey to the ginger tea before sipping slowly.
This combo not only soothes but also helps reduce inflammation in the throat.
Sweet spice solution
Honey cinnamon mixture
Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties to add to the soothing effects of honey on sore throats.
Simply mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder with one tablespoon of honey until well-combined.
Consume this mixture directly or dissolve it in some warm water before drinking once or twice daily to help ease symptoms.
Golden remedy
Turmeric honey paste
Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, so when you add honey to it, the healing power against sore throat's discomforts is doubled!
Make a paste with equal quantities of turmeric powder (approximately half a teaspoon) thoroughly mixed with the same amount of pure, raw, organic golden nectar; take small spoonfuls throughout the day as required whenever you feel any symptoms related to scratchy sensations within the mouth area itself!