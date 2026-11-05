How to make crunchy granola-filled parathas at home
What's the story
Granola-filled parathas are the latest street-style breakfast hack that combines traditional Indian flatbreads with a modern twist. This fusion dish brings together the wholesome goodness of granola and the comforting taste of parathas. Ideal for those who want a quick yet nutritious start to their day, these parathas are easy to prepare and can be customized with various fillings. Here's how you can make this innovative breakfast option at home.
#1
Choosing the right granola
Selecting the right granola is crucial for making delicious-filled parathas.
Look for granola that has a balanced mix of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits to add texture and flavor.
You can also opt for unsweetened or lightly sweetened varieties, depending on your taste preference.
The granola should be crunchy enough to hold its shape when mixed with other ingredients, but not too hard that it becomes difficult to bite into.
#2
Preparing the dough
To make the perfect dough for your parathas, combine whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and water until you get a soft, pliable texture.
Knead the dough well for about five minutes to ensure it becomes elastic.
Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes before rolling out.
This resting time allows the gluten to relax, making it easier to roll out thinly without tearing.
#3
Assembling granola-filled parathas
Once your dough has rested, divide it into equal portions, and roll each portion into small discs.
Take a spoonful of granola filling and place it in the center of each disc.
Fold the edges over the filling like an envelope, sealing it tightly so that no filling escapes during cooking.
Gently roll out each stuffed disc into flat rounds using minimal flour dusting.
#4
Cooking tips for perfect texture
Heat a tava or non-stick pan on medium flame before placing one stuffed round onto it.
Cook until golden brown spots appear on both sides, brushing lightly with ghee or oil, if desired.
Adjust heat as necessary throughout the cooking process, ensuring even browning without burning the outer layer.