You must visit these grass-roof villages in Iceland

Iceland 's grass-roof villages are a testament to the country's unique architectural style, which blends seamlessly with the natural landscape. These villages, with their distinctive roofs, are not just visually appealing but also practical, providing insulation and protection from the harsh weather. The grass roofs are an age-old tradition that continues to be embraced in certain parts of Iceland. Here are five such villages that stand out for their remarkable grass-roofed homes.

#1 Village with traditional charm One of Iceland's most iconic grass-roof villages is located in the north. The village is known for its well-preserved turf houses, which date back centuries. The roofs are made from layers of sod, moss, and grass, providing natural insulation against the cold. Visitors can explore these historic homes and get a glimpse of traditional Icelandic life.

#2 Quaint village by the fjord Nestled by a picturesque fjord, this village is famous for its charming grass-roofed houses. The roofs are designed to withstand heavy snowfall and strong winds typical of the region. The community takes pride in maintaining these traditional structures as part of their cultural heritage. The scenic surroundings make it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.

#3 Coastal village with stunning views This coastal village offers stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscapes. Its grass-roofed homes are built to blend in with the environment while providing excellent insulation. The community actively participates in preserving their unique architecture through various initiatives aimed at sustainability and education.

#4 Remote village surrounded by nature Surrounded by lush greenery and dramatic landscapes, this remote village is a hidden gem in Iceland. Its grass-roofed houses are an example of how traditional building techniques can be adapted to modern needs without losing their charm or functionality. The village offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape city life.