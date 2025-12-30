Green beans v/s okra: Which has more folate?
What's the story
Green beans and okra are two popular vegetables often compared for their nutritional benefits. One of the key nutrients they provide is folate, which is essential for cell division and the production of DNA. Knowing how much folate these vegetables provide can help you make an informed choice about your diet. Here's a look at the folate content in green beans and okra, and how they stack up against each other.
Green
Folate content in green beans
Green beans are also a good source of folate, providing around 63 micrograms per 100 grams. This makes them a good option for those looking to increase their folate intake through plant-based foods. Green beans also offer other nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal.
Okra
Folate content in okra
Okra also provides a decent amount of folate, offering around 60 micrograms per 100 grams. While slightly lower than green beans, okra still makes an excellent contribution to your daily folate requirements. Apart from folate, okra is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and K, which promote overall health.
Cooking methods
Cooking methods impact on folate levels
The way you cook vegetables can greatly affect their folate levels. Boiling green beans or okra could lead to a loss of up to 50% of their folate content due to leaching into the water. Steaming or microwaving them would retain more nutrients, as compared to boiling. Eating them raw or lightly cooked would preserve most of their folate content.
Dietary tips
Incorporating vegetables into your diet
Incorporating green beans and okra into your diet can be easy with a few tips. Adding them to stir-fries or salads ensures you get maximum nutrition without losing much of their natural goodness. You can also pair these vegetables with other leafy greens rich in folate for a balanced nutrient intake throughout the week.