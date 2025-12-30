Green beans v/s okra: Which has more folate?

Green beans and okra are two popular vegetables often compared for their nutritional benefits. One of the key nutrients they provide is folate, which is essential for cell division and the production of DNA. Knowing how much folate these vegetables provide can help you make an informed choice about your diet. Here's a look at the folate content in green beans and okra, and how they stack up against each other.

Green Folate content in green beans Green beans are also a good source of folate, providing around 63 micrograms per 100 grams. This makes them a good option for those looking to increase their folate intake through plant-based foods. Green beans also offer other nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal.

Okra Folate content in okra Okra also provides a decent amount of folate, offering around 60 micrograms per 100 grams. While slightly lower than green beans, okra still makes an excellent contribution to your daily folate requirements. Apart from folate, okra is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and K, which promote overall health.

Cooking methods Cooking methods impact on folate levels The way you cook vegetables can greatly affect their folate levels. Boiling green beans or okra could lead to a loss of up to 50% of their folate content due to leaching into the water. Steaming or microwaving them would retain more nutrients, as compared to boiling. Eating them raw or lightly cooked would preserve most of their folate content.