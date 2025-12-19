Green gram v/s horse gram: Which is better for you?

Green gram and horse gram are two popular legumes that have been a part of traditional diets for centuries. Both are rich in nutrients and offer a range of health benefits. However, they differ in their nutritional profiles and the benefits they provide. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices based on your health goals and preferences.

#1 Nutritional profile comparison Green gram is rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It has a high amount of folate, magnesium, and potassium. Horse gram is also protein-rich but has more iron and calcium than green gram. Both legumes are low in fat and can be a great addition to a balanced diet.

#2 Health benefits of green gram Green gram is known for its ability to aid digestion due to its high fiber content. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels because of its low glycemic index. The presence of antioxidants in green gram helps combat oxidative stress in the body. Adding green gram to your diet may improve heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.

#3 Health benefits of horse gram Horse gram is famous for its weight management benefits as it boosts metabolism and aids in fat burning. Its high iron content makes it great for people suffering from anemia or low energy levels. Horse gram also has diuretic properties that may help in kidney function and reduce water retention.