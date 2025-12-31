Green peas + spring onion: Must try vegetarian dishes

Green peas and spring onions are two ingredients that can elevate any vegetarian dish. They are versatile, nutritious, and add a burst of color and flavor to your meals. Whether you're looking to whip up a quick snack or a sumptuous dinner, these ingredients have got you covered. Here are five vegetarian dishes that make the most of green peas and spring onions.

Stir-fry delight Pea and spring onion stir-fry A pea and spring onion stir-fry is a quick and easy dish to prepare. Just saute fresh peas and chopped spring onions in a little olive oil with garlic for flavor. Add soy sauce for an extra kick, and serve it over steamed rice or noodles. This dish is not just quick, but also retains the crunchiness of the vegetables, making it a healthy choice.

Soup sensation Green pea soup with spring onion garnish A creamy green pea soup garnished with finely chopped spring onions makes for a comforting meal. Blend cooked green peas with vegetable broth until smooth, and add a splash of cream or coconut milk for richness. Top each bowl with spring onion slices for an added freshness. This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light lunch option.

Pancake twist Spring onion pancakes with green peas Spring onion pancakes get a delicious twist with the addition of green peas. Mix flour, water, and salt to make a batter; fold in finely chopped spring onions and mashed green peas before frying on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes make for a delightful snack or side dish that goes well with various dips.

Risotto fusion Green pea risotto infused with spring onions Green pea risotto infused with spring onions makes for a creamy yet light main course option. Saute onions in butter till translucent before adding Arborio rice; gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously till creamy. Fold in cooked green peas towards the end along with grated Parmesan cheese if desired; garnish generously using sliced spring onions before serving hot.