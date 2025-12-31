Grilled corn and lime: 5 delicious twists to this combo

Grilled corn is a summer favorite, and pairing it with lime can take its flavors to the next level. The combination of sweet corn and tangy lime creates a refreshing taste that is perfect for warm weather. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy grilled corn with lime, each offering a unique twist on this classic pairing. Whether you're hosting a barbecue or looking for a quick snack, these ideas will add zest to your culinary repertoire.

#1 Classic lime and salt twist For a simple yet flavorful option, squeeze fresh lime juice over your grilled corn and sprinkle it with salt. This classic combination enhances the natural sweetness of the corn while adding a zesty kick. The acidity from the lime balances the richness of the grilled kernels, making it an easy and satisfying choice for any occasion.

#2 Spicy lime seasoning blend For those who love heat, try adding some spice to your grilled corn. Mix lime juice with chili powder or cayenne pepper and brush it over the corn before grilling. The result? A fiery yet tangy treat that will excite your taste buds. Adjust the spice level according to your preference for an extra kick.

#3 Creamy lime butter spread To make grilled corn even more indulgent, prepare a creamy lime butter spread. Mix softened butter with lime zest and juice, then slather it on hot-off-the-grill corn. The buttery texture combined with citrus notes creates a rich yet refreshing experience that's hard to resist.

#4 Herb-infused lime drizzle Elevate your grilled corn by drizzling an herb-infused lime mixture over it. Blend fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley with lime juice and olive oil until smooth. Drizzle this green goodness over your grilled ears of corn for an aromatic touch that complements their smoky flavor.