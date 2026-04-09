When in Mexico, try these grilled corn snacks

Mexican street food is famous for its flavors and variety, and grilled corn snacks are a must-try. These simple, yet delicious, treats are available all over the country, giving a taste of local culture and cuisine. From elote to esquites, these snacks are loved by locals and tourists alike. Here's a look at the different types of grilled corn snacks you can enjoy on the streets of Mexico .

#1 Elote: A street food classic Elote is grilled corn on the cob slathered in mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder, and lime juice. It is a popular street food across Mexico, relished for its savory and spicy flavors. The corn is usually grilled over an open flame until slightly charred, adding to its smoky flavor. Vendors often serve elote on sticks or in cups for easy eating while walking around.

#2 Esquites: Corn in a cup Esquites are basically elote, but in a cup instead of on the cob. The kernels are cut off the cob and mixed with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder, and lime juice. This makes for a portable version of the classic dish that can be enjoyed anywhere. Esquites are especially popular in urban areas where people prefer quick snacks while on the go.

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#3 Flavors and toppings galore While mayonnaise and cheese are standard toppings for grilled corn snacks in Mexico, vendors also offer a variety of other options. Some add butter instead of mayonnaise, or use different types of cheese for flavor variation. Others experiment with unique spices or herbs to create regional variations that reflect local tastes.

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