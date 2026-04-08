These grilled street foods in India are delicious!

India's diverse culinary landscape includes a variety of grilled street breakfasts that are both delicious and affordable. These breakfast options are not just filling, but also give you a taste of the local culture and flavors. From the smoky aroma of grilled breads to the spicy notes of vegetable skewers, these street foods offer an authentic morning experience. Here are five must-try grilled street breakfasts across India.

Dish 1 Paneer tikka on skewers Paneer tikka on skewers is a popular breakfast choice in many parts of India. Cubes of paneer marinated in spices and grilled to perfection, this dish is a protein-rich start to the day. Served with mint chutney and onion slices, it gives a perfect balance of flavors. Available at various street stalls, paneer tikka is both affordable and satisfying.

Dish 2 Grilled vegetable sandwich A grilled vegetable sandwich is an ideal pick for those looking for a lighter option. Loaded with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers, sandwiched between buttered bread slices, and grilled until golden brown, this sandwich is a perfect mix of textures and flavors. It is usually served with ketchup or green chutney for an added zest.

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Dish 3 Masala dosa with chutney Masala dosa is another popular breakfast choice across India. This South Indian delicacy consists of rice batter crepes stuffed with spiced potato filling. Cooked on a hot griddle, dosas are crispy outside and soft inside. Served with coconut chutney or sambar, masala dosas make for a hearty meal that keeps you full for hours.

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Dish 4 Grilled corn on the cob Grilled corn on the cob is an easy-to-eat street food that makes for an ideal quick breakfast option. The corn cobs are roasted over open flames till they are smoky and tender. Vendors usually slather them with butter and sprinkle spices like chili powder or lemon juice for added flavor. This simple, yet delicious, snack is available at many roadside stalls.