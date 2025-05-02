How to grow butterfly pea flower at home
What's the story
If you're interested in making blue tea, growing butterfly pea flowers at home can be a rewarding pursuit.
The eye-catching flower not only looks stunning but also offers health benefits.
By growing it at home, you can have a constant supply of fresh flowers to prepare your own tea.
It's super easy, requiring little space and resources, even for beginners.
Location
Choosing the right location
Choosing the right location is key when growing butterfly pea flowers.
These plants flourish in warm, sunny climates. Ideally, a place that receives six to eight hours of direct sunlight every day works best.
If you live in a cooler area, use pots that can be brought indoors during winter or keep them near a sunlit window.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil
Butterfly pea plants prefer well-draining soil with a neutral pH level.
Before planting, you can enrich the soil with organic compost to provide essential nutrients.
Ensure the soil remains loose and aerated to promote healthy root growth.
Regularly check the moisture level; while these plants are drought-tolerant, they perform best when watered consistently without waterlogging.
Planting tips
Planting and care tips
To plant butterfly pea seeds, soak them overnight in water to hasten germination.
Sow seeds about one inch deep into the prepared soil and space them roughly two feet apart if planting several seeds directly into the ground/pots.
Water gently after planting and keep moisture consistent as seedlings emerge.
Harvesting tips
Harvesting flowers for tea
Once your butterfly pea plants bloom (usually within three months of planting), you can start harvesting flowers for tea-making.
Pluck fully bloomed flowers in the early morning when their color is most vivid and before they wilt in the afternoon sun.
Dry the harvested blooms by spreading them on paper towels until completely dehydrated before storing in airtight containers away from direct light sources like windowsills or stoves.