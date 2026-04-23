Guava v/s pear: Which has more fiber?

Guava and pear are two popular fruits known for their nutritional benefits. One of the key nutrients that people often look for in fruits is fiber. Fiber is essential for digestive health and can help maintain a healthy weight. While both fruits offer dietary fiber, they differ in their fiber content, which can influence dietary choices. Let's take a look at the fiber content of guava and pear.

#1 Guava's fiber content Guava is known for its high fiber content, making it an excellent choice for those looking to increase their fiber intake. Guava provides approximately 5.4-9g of fiber per 100g (or cup), which is about 20% of the daily recommended intake for adults. This makes guava particularly beneficial for supporting digestion and promoting regular bowel movements.

#2 Pear's fiber benefits Pears are also famous for their fiber-richness, with one medium pear offering around six grams of dietary fiber. This amount is roughly 24% of the daily recommended intake for adults. Pears are especially rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels and stabilize blood sugar levels.

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#3 Comparing nutritional profiles When you compare the nutritional profiles of guavas and pears, you find that both fruits provide valuable nutrients, apart from fiber. Guavas are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, while pears are a good source of vitamin K and copper. Both these fruits can be a part of a balanced diet, giving different health benefits.

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