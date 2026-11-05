5 hair clips every woman should have in her collection
What's the story
Hair clips are a woman's best friend, making them a must-have in every collection. They are not just practical, but also add a touch of style to your hair. From keeping hair off your face to adding some flair, the right clips can do it all. Here are five must-have hair clips that every woman must have in her collection for effortless styling.
#1
Classic claw clip for volume
The classic claw clip is a versatile tool that can be used for various hairstyles. It is perfect for creating volume at the crown or securing a messy bun.
Available in different sizes and colors, it suits all hair types and lengths.
The strong grip ensures that your hairstyle stays in place throughout the day, without causing any discomfort.
#2
Bobby pins for subtle hold
Bobby pins are a staple in every woman's hair accessory collection. They provide subtle hold and are perfect for pinning back small sections of hair or securing updos.
Available in various sizes and finishes, bobby pins blend seamlessly with your hair color, making them almost invisible when styled correctly.
#3
Decorative hair clips for style
Decorative hair clips add an element of style to any hairstyle, making them perfect for special occasions or everyday wear.
From embellished designs to colorful patterns, these clips let you express your personality while keeping your hair neat and tidy.
They are ideal for adding an extra touch of elegance or fun to your look.
#4
Snap clips for quick fixes
Snap clips are ideal for quick fixes when you are short on time but want to look polished.
These small yet powerful accessories are perfect for securing bangs or holding back layers of hair effortlessly.
Their simple design makes them easy to use, giving you instant results without much effort.
#5
Alligator clips for thick hair
Alligator clips are specially designed for thick or voluminous hair.
With their strong grip and wide opening, they can hold larger sections of hair securely while styling or drying.
These clips are ideal when you need extra support during complex hairstyles, or simply want to keep your hair out of the way while applying makeup.