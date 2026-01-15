Debunking all myths about hair drying

We all have been told a million things about hair drying, but most of them are just myths. These myths can affect your hair health and styling choices. By knowing what's true and what's not, you can make better decisions for your hair care routine. Here, we debunk some common myths about hair drying and give you insights into keeping your locks healthy and stylish.

Myth 1 Air drying is always healthier Many believe that air drying is the healthiest option for hair, but that's not always the case. While air drying avoids heat damage from blow dryers, it can also lead to moisture retention on the scalp. This may cause fungal infections or dandruff in some individuals. Further, air drying can leave hair prone to frizz and lack of volume. A balanced approach with occasional blow drying at lower heat settings may be more beneficial.

Myth 2 Wet hair causes colds A common belief is that going out with wet hair will make you catch a cold. In reality, colds are caused by viruses, not wet hair or cold weather. However, exposure to cold temperatures without proper clothing can lower your body's immune response temporarily. It's important to focus on hygiene practices like handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals instead of worrying about wet hair.

Myth 3 Frequent washing damages hair Some think that washing their hair frequently would damage it or make it dry. However, the damage is more about the products you use than how often you wash. Using harsh shampoos too often may strip natural oils from your scalp, but gentle cleansing with suitable products won't harm your hair even if you wash it regularly.

Myth 4 Blow dryers always damage hair While high heat from blow dryers can damage hair if used improperly, they don't always have to be bad for your hair. Using them on low heat settings and keeping them at a distance from your scalp can help minimize potential damage while still allowing for effective styling. Using heat protectant sprays before drying can further shield your strands from any possible harm.