How to manage curly hair: 5 tips

Managing thick, curly hair can be a tough job, but with the right techniques and tools, it becomes a lot easier. Women with this hair type often deal with problems like frizz and tangles. But, there are a few hacks that can help you in maintaining healthy and stylish curls without breaking the bank or spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are some practical tips to make your curly hair journey smoother.

Tip 1 Use a wide-tooth comb A wide-tooth comb is a must for detangling thick, curly hair without breaking it. Unlike brushes that tend to snag and pull on curls, wide-tooth combs gently work through the knots. It is advisable to use them on wet or damp hair when it is more pliable. Start from the ends and work your way up to avoid maximum damage.

Tip 2 Embrace leave-in conditioner Leave-in conditioners can be a game-changer for those with thick curls. It gives extra moisture and defines your curls while reducing frizz. Apply it after washing your hair when it's still damp for best results. This product helps maintain hydration throughout the day without weighing down your curls.

Tip 3 Try pineapple method at night The pineapple method consists of loosely gathering your hair at the top of your head, pre-sleep. It works wonders in preserving curl definition overnight by avoiding flattening and frizz due to pillow friction. Just make sure to use a soft scrunchie to avoid creases in your hair.

Tip 4 Diffuse instead of air drying For those of you with thick, curly hair, leaving it to air dry could lead to uneven curl patterns and excessive volume in some areas. A diffuser attachment with your blow dryer can make a world of difference in this case. It distributes the heat evenly, accentuates the natural shape of your curls, and reduces drying time, making it an indispensable tool for balanced and beautifully defined curls.