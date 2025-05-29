What's the story

Hang-gliding over Australia's picturesque coastal cliffs is a dream come true for adventure junkies.

The activity allows you to explore the country's exquisite landscapes from a whole new angle, mixing the adrenaline rush of flying with mesmerizing views.

From the looming cliffs to the wide ocean views, hang-gliding in Australia is an incredible way to discover its beauty.

Here's what you need to know.