Why hibiscus is a must-have in your skincare
What's the story
Not only are hibiscus flowers gorgeous to behold, but they also come with a plethora of skin care benefits.
Famous for its antioxidant-rich properties, these colorful blooms can be your natural answer to glowing skin.
The petals have alpha-hydroxy acids and vitamin C, which exfoliate the skin and give it a healthy glow.
Using hibiscus in your beauty routine can be an amazing natural way to improve your skin.
Natural exfoliant
Exfoliate with hibiscus scrub
Hibiscus flowers are rich in natural acids that gently exfoliate the skin by sloughing off dead cells and impurities.
To prepare an easy scrub, grind dried hibiscus petals into a fine powder and mix with honey or yogurt.
Rub this mixture onto your face in circular motions, then wash away with warm water.
This trick helps in uncovering smoother and brighter skin without chemicals.
Moisture boost
Hydrate with hibiscus mask
A hibiscus mask works wonders for deep hydration of dry or dull skin.
Blend fresh hibiscus petals with aloe vera gel till smooth and apply it evenly on your face.
Leave it on for about fifteen minutes and rinse off with cool water.
This mask helps lock in moisture while soothing the skin, leaving it soft and refreshed.
Skin toner
Tone skin naturally
Hibiscus also works wonders as a natural toner because of its high mucilage content that retains moisture in the skin.
Simply boil dried hibiscus petals in water, let them cool down, and strain the liquid into a spray bottle.
Use this as a facial mist after cleansing your face to tighten pores, and balance the oil production without letting the skin dry out.
Youthful glow
Anti-aging benefits of hibiscus oil
Hibiscus oil is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals causing premature aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines.
How to use it: Infuse hibiscus petals in coconut or olive oil by letting them sit together for a few weeks before straining out the solids.
Regularly apply this infused oil on your face at night to promote elasticity and keep your skin youthful.
Complexion enhancer
Brighten complexion with hibiscus tea rinse
Using hibiscus tea as a rinse can brighten up dull complexions over time.
Its vitamin C aids collagen production while reducing hyperpigmentation spots effectively when used consistently over weeks/months (depending upon individual needs, preferences, skin types, etc.).
Just brew a strong cup using dried/fresh petals, allow cooling completely prior to application onto cleansed and dry surfaces, followed by a gentle patting motion ensuring even distribution across desired areas.