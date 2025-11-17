Headband hairstyles for unruly hair days: A list

Headbands are a versatile accessory that can transform unruly hair into stylish looks in no time. They are perfect for those days when your hair refuses to cooperate. With a headband, you can easily create an array of hairstyles that look chic and put-together. Here are five headband hairstyles that can help you tame unruly hair, effortlessly.

#1 Classic wide headband look A classic wide headband is perfect for taming flyaways and adding volume to flat hair. Just place the headband over your hair and tuck the front sections underneath it. This style works wonders for both short and long hair, giving you an instant polished look without any heat styling.

#2 Braided headband style For a more intricate look, try a braided headband style. Simply braid two sections of hair on either side of your head and pin them across the top. This style not only keeps your hair in place but also adds an element of elegance to your overall appearance.

#3 Twist and tuck method The twist and tuck method is simple yet effective. Start by twisting sections of hair on either side of your head towards the back. Secure them with a headband by tucking the ends under it. This technique is great for medium to long hair, giving you a neat and tidy look.

#4 Half-up headband style The half-up headband style is perfect if you want to keep some of your hair down while taming the rest. Pull back the top section of your hair and secure it with a headband, leaving the rest down. This style gives you the best of both worlds - volume on top and length below.