5 creative ways to tie an African headscarf
What's the story
African headscarves are not just a fashion statement but also a cultural one. These versatile pieces can be styled in several ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. From traditional wraps to modern twists, the possibilities are endless. Here are five creative knots that can elevate your headscarf styling game, each offering a unique look and feel.
#1
The classic turban knot
The classic turban knot is a timeless style that offers both elegance and practicality.
To achieve this look, fold the scarf into a triangle and place it on your head with the point facing down your back.
Cross the ends over your forehead, and tie them at the nape of your neck.
This knot is perfect for those who want full head coverage while keeping things stylish.
#2
The twisted crown knot
The twisted crown knot gives you a regal look with a modern touch.
Start by folding two scarves into long strips.
Place one strip over your head like a headband, then twist the second strip around it in a circular motion until you reach the desired thickness.
Secure the ends at the back with pins or ties.
This style is ideal for special occasions or when you want to make a bold statement.
#3
The bow tie knot
The bow tie knot adds a playful twist to any outfit.
Begin by placing the scarf on your head like a headband, leaving long ends on either side.
Cross these ends over each other, and bring them back towards your forehead, forming loops as you go along.
Tie them together into a bow shape at the front of your head for an eye-catching effect that is both fun and fashionable.
#4
The side drape knot
For those who like asymmetry in their styling choices, the side drape knot is perfect.
Simply drape one end of the scarf over one shoulder while wrapping its other half around from behind towards the front side, creating layers across one side only.
This gives an effortlessly chic vibe without compromising comfort levels, making it suitable even during warmer months.
#5
The double knot wrap
The double knot wrap offers extra security and style. It is ideal for active, outdoorsy people who need reliable coverage throughout the day.
Start by placing the center point of the rectangularly shaped piece across the forehead, then pulling both sides downward, tying them tightly underneath the chin area.
Repeat the same steps, tying the second set of knots just below the first ones, securing everything in place firmly yet comfortably.