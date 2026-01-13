5 breakfast recipes using parboiled rice 

Parboiled rice is an excellent source of energy and nutrients, making it a great choice for pregnant women. It is partially boiled in the husk, preserving vitamins and minerals. Including parboiled rice in breakfast can help meet the increased nutritional needs during pregnancy . Here are five healthy breakfast ideas using parboiled rice that are easy to prepare and packed with essential nutrients.

Dish 1 Parboiled rice porridge with fruits Parboiled rice porridge is a comforting breakfast option. Cooked with water or milk until creamy, it can be topped with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor and nutrition. The fruits provide vitamins and antioxidants, which are important for the health of both mother and baby. This dish is easy to digest and can be sweetened with honey or maple syrup if desired.

Dish 2 Vegetable upma with parboiled rice Vegetable upma is a savory dish made by sauteing semolina with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. Spiced with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric, this dish is not only tasty but also loaded with fiber and vitamins. It makes for a filling breakfast that keeps energy levels steady throughout the morning.

Dish 3 Parboiled rice idli with coconut chutney Idli is a popular South Indian steamed cake made from fermented batter of parboiled rice and lentils. Served with coconut chutney, idlis make for a nutritious breakfast option. Coconut chutney adds healthy fats while enhancing the taste of idlis. This combination is light on the stomach yet fulfilling enough to kickstart your day.

Dish 4 Parboiled rice dosa with sambar Dosa is another South Indian delicacy made from fermented batter of parboiled rice and lentils. It is thinly spread on a hot griddle and cooked until crisp. Served with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, dosas make for a wholesome meal, packed with proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. It is ideal for pregnant women looking for balanced nutrition.