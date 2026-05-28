Canada's most beautiful landscapes: A list

Canada is famous for its stunning landscapes, but some of its most beautiful places remain unexplored by the masses. These hidden gems give you a chance to experience the country's natural beauty without the crowds. From pristine lakes to majestic mountains, these locations are perfect for those looking for peace and quiet in nature. Here are some of Canada's lesser-known landscapes worth exploring.

#1 The serene beauty of Yoho National Park Located in British Columbia, Yoho National Park is famous for its dramatic waterfalls and towering peaks. The park features the stunning Emerald Lake, which is famous for its vibrant color. Hikers can explore a number of trails that take them through dense forests and open meadows. The park's isolation guarantees that visitors can enjoy the tranquility of nature without the interference of crowds.

#2 Exploring Gros Morne National Park Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its unique geological features and diverse ecosystems. The park has everything from coastal cliffs to lush valleys, making it a hiker's paradise. Visitors can take guided tours or explore on their own, discovering hidden waterfalls and panoramic vistas along the way.

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#3 Discovering Nahanni National Park Reserve Nahanni National Park Reserve in Northwest Territories is a remote wilderness area famous for its dramatic canyons and hot springs. The park is accessible only by air or river, making it a true adventure destination. Canoeing down the Nahanni River gives you a chance to see stunning waterfalls and wildlife in their natural habitat.

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#4 Experiencing Kootenay National Park's hot springs Kootenay National Park in British Columbia is famous for its natural hot springs, which provide a relaxing retreat after a day of hiking or exploring the park's many trails. Radium Hot Springs is one of the most famous spots in this region, where visitors can soak in mineral-rich waters, surrounded by stunning mountain views.