South India's most stunning gardens: A list

Southern India is home to some of the most beautiful gardens, which are often overlooked by tourists. These lush green spaces offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. From sprawling botanical gardens to quaint private estates, these hidden gems provide a glimpse into the region's rich flora and fauna. Exploring these gardens can be an enriching experience for nature lovers and those seeking tranquility.

#1 Lalbagh Botanical Garden: A historical marvel Located in Bangalore, Lalbagh Botanical Garden is famous for its extensive collection of plants and historical importance. Spread over 240 acres, it houses over 1,000 species of plants from all over the world. The garden's glass house is a major attraction, hosting flower shows twice a year. Lalbagh also features a lake and walking paths, making it an ideal place for leisurely strolls amidst nature.

#2 Brindavan Gardens: A symphony of light and water Famous for its mesmerizing musical fountain shows, Brindavan Gardens in Mysore is a sight to behold. The garden is built on the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam's reservoir and features terraced lawns, flower beds, and topiary works. The evening light-and-water shows attract tourists from all over the world. During the day, visitors can explore the garden's pathways and enjoy its serene environment.

#3 Srirangapatna's Daria Daulat Bagh: A Mughal legacy Daria Daulat Bagh in Srirangapatna is a beautiful example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Built by Tipu Sultan in the late 18th century, this garden is surrounded by lush greenery and ornate structures. The main structure is made of teakwood with intricate paintings on its walls. Visitors can explore this historical site while enjoying the cool shade provided by its many trees.