Discover the herbal gardens of Southern France
What's the story
Southern France is dotted with some hidden herbal gardens, which are a must-visit for nature lovers.
These gardens are often hidden from the crowded tourist attractions and offer a chance to explore different plant species and their uses.
From aromatic herbs to medicinal plants, these gardens highlight the rich botanical heritage of the region.
One can either take guided tours or walk through the lush landscapes themselves.
Provence
The Secret Garden of Provence
The Secret Garden of Provence is a hidden gem in the heart of Southern France. The garden is home to an awe-inspiring variety of native herbs and plants traditionally used in local cuisine and medicine.
Stroll through winding paths bordered with lavender, rosemary, thyme, etc., and discover their historical importance.
The garden also conducts workshops on herbal remedies and cooking with fresh herbs—perfect for natural living enthusiasts!
Jardin des Plantes
Aromatic wonders at Jardin des Plantes
Jardin des Plantes is famous for its massive collection of aromatic plants.
Located near Montpellier, the garden is home to over 2,000 species including mint, sage, and basil.
It is both a research center and public space where visitors can find themselves in fragrant surroundings.
Informative plaques give insights into each plant's origin and use, while guided tours offer deeper understanding into the cultivation techniques employed here.
Le Jardin de l'Alchimiste
Medicinal marvels at Le Jardin de l'Alchimiste
Le Jardin de l'Alchimiste is all about displaying medicinal plants that have been used since time immemorial for healing purposes.
Located near the village of Gordes, this garden focuses on the old ways of using chamomile, calendula, and other healing herbs.
Even now, they are widely used by holistic practitioners across the globe due to their health benefits when used properly under expert guidance.
Domaine du Rayol
Discovering biodiversity at Domaine du Rayol
Domaine du Rayol lets you explore biodiversity on its sprawling premises on the Cote d'Azur coastline, between Toulon and Saint-Tropez.
Here, Mediterranean plants are paired with exotic ones from across the world, such as eucalyptus trees from Australia or South African proteas, creating a seamless blend of ecosystems.
They coexist beautifully against the gorgeous landscape, throughout the year. It never fails, irrespective of seasonality elsewhere, to give everyone visiting first-hand unforgettable experiences.