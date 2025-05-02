Pack light, hike right: Things you should pack for hiking
What's the story
Packing for a hike is indispensable for your safety and comfort.
Be it a day hike or a long trek, the right gear is what makes the difference.
In this guide, we give you tips on what backpacks to choose and how to organize your essentials according to different hiking needs, so you are prepped up for the adventure.
Backpack selection
Choosing the right backpack
Selecting the right backpack is paramount. Keep in mind the length of your hike when sizing it.
A 20-30 liter backpack is enough for day hikes but you may need 50 liters or more for multi-day hikes.
Look for padded shoulder straps and multiple compartments for better weight distribution and organization.
Make sure it fits you well by adjusting straps and checking if it sits well on your hips.
Gear essentials
Packing essential gear
Packing essential gear ensures you're prepared in various situations.
Always pack navigation tools like maps or GPS devices, along with a first-aid kit with bandages and antiseptic wipes.
A multi-tool can come in handy for repairs or emergencies.
Don't forget sun protection items like sunscreen and sunglasses, and extra clothing layers in case of weather changes.
Food & hydration
Organizing food and water supplies
Proper food and water management are essential during hikes.
Carry lightweight snacks such as nuts or dried fruits that give you energy without adding too much weight.
For hydration, stick to water bottles or hydration bladders; aim for at least two liters per person per day depending on conditions.
Consider packing water purification tablets if you'll be refilling from natural sources.
Weight balance
Managing weight distribution
Balancing weight in your backpack is essential for comfort on long hikes.
Keep heavier items closer to your back's center of gravity for stability. This includes food supplies and cooking equipment for overnight stays.
Lighter items should be packed towards the top, making sure they don't shift and affect balance as you explore nature's beauty with friends and family.