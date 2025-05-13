Spain's best-kept secrets: Natural springs you need to visit
What's the story
Spain is home to some spectacular natural wonders, including hidden springs, which promise a unique experience for those willing to explore.
These springs are often hidden away in beautiful landscapes, offering a peaceful escape from bustling cities.
From a peaceful retreat to an adventurous outing, these natural springs have something special to offer.
Here are some of the most fascinating hidden springs in Spain that are worth visiting.
Thermal spring
Fuente de los Banos: A thermal delight
Located in Montanejos, Fuente de los Banos is famous for its warm thermal waters that remain around 25 degrees Celsius all year round.
The spring is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky cliffs, making it a perfect spot for relaxation.
The clear waters invite visitors for a swim, all while they enjoy the stunning natural surroundings.
This one is an ideal spot for those seeking some tranquility and rejuvenation.
Secluded spring
Los Charcones: A secluded oasis
Located close to Lanzarote's coast, Los Charcones is a set of natural pools formed due to volcanic activity.
These pools differ in size and depth, allowing you to choose between swimming and lounging around.
The place is still relatively off the tourist radar, making it a great pick for peace lovers.
The beautiful turquoise water contrasting with dark volcanic rock only makes it more attractive.
Waterfall Spring
Fonts de l'Algar: Nature's water park
Located near Callosa d'en Sarria, Fonts de l'Algar is a spring with cascading waterfalls flowing into crystal-clear pools beneath.
This spring is not just about the scenic beauty but also offers trails for hiking through well-marked paths amid lush vegetation.
The refreshing waters make it a great place to cool off in summers, while soaking in the beauty of nature.
Riverside Spring
Pozas del Rio Verde: Hidden gem in Andalusia
Pozas del Rio Verde is located in the Sierra de la Almijara Natural Park near the Granada province's border with Malaga.
This hidden spring features a series of small pools linked by gentle streams running through lush greenery.
They are set against a backdrop of rugged mountainsides—a veritable hidden gem.
It awaits explorers to find quietude in nature's bounty.