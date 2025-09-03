For hikers: Explore these high-altitude treks

High-altitude trekking is a unique challenge and a treat for the eyes, which is why it attracts adventurers from every corner of the world. While Everest and Kilimanjaro are popular, there are other amazing routes that give equally thrilling experiences. These treks take you through different terrains and let you experience different cultures and natural wonders. Exploring these unknown paths can be rewarding for those craving new adventures beyond the well-trodden paths.

#1 Annapurna Circuit: A Himalayan gem Famous for its breathtaking views and cultural diversity, the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal is an absolute must-visit. The trek takes you through lush subtropical forests, terraced fields, and high mountain passes. The route circles the Annapurna Massif, treating you to views of peaks over 8,000m high. Trekkers also encounter various ethnic communities along the way, giving you a glimpse of their traditions and lifestyles.

#2 Cordillera Huayhuash: Peru's hidden treasure Perched in Peru, the Cordillera Huayhuash trek is famous for its dramatic landscapes and challenging terrain. This circuit provides stunning panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, turquoise lakes, and remote valleys. The trek is less crowded than other routes in South America, but requires good physical fitness owing to its high altitudes and steep ascents.

#3 Ladakh's Markha Valley: India's remote beauty The Markha Valley trek in Ladakh lets you explore one of India's farthest regions. This beautiful trail runs through arid landscapes with monasteries and traditional villages. Trekkers cross several high passes with awe-inspiring views of the Zanskar Range. However, the best part about this adventure is the region's unique culture which makes it even more enriching.