Elegant and stylish: 5 high bun styles to try

High buns are the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity. They are versatile enough to suit any occasion, be it a formal event or a casual outing. These hairstyles not only keep your hair off your face but also give you a polished look. Here are five elegant high bun hairstyles that can give you a sophisticated look without much effort.

Sleek style Classic sleek high bun The classic sleek high bun is a go-to for those who want a clean and polished look. To achieve this style, gather all your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail around its base to form the bun, and secure it with bobby pins. This hairstyle is perfect for professional settings or formal events.

Volume boost Messy high bun with volume For those who love a little more volume, the messy high bun is a perfect pick. Pull your hair into a high ponytail, but instead of smoothing it out completely, leave some strands loose for that tousled effect. Use a texturizing spray to add volume and hold. This style is ideal for casual outings or when you want to look effortlessly chic.

Braided elegance Braided high bun The braided high bun adds an element of intricacy to the classic design. Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure the braid with bobby pins or an elastic band, and let any loose ends fall gracefully around your neck. This hairstyle is perfect for weddings or special occasions.

Twisted Charm Twisted high bun The twisted high bun adds a touch of charm with its unique design. Divide your hair into two sections and twist each section separately before wrapping them around each other to form the bun. Secure with pins or an elastic band as needed. This style works well for both day-to-day wear and evening events.