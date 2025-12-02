Elegant and stylish: 5 high bun styles to try
What's the story
High buns are the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity. They are versatile enough to suit any occasion, be it a formal event or a casual outing. These hairstyles not only keep your hair off your face but also give you a polished look. Here are five elegant high bun hairstyles that can give you a sophisticated look without much effort.
Sleek style
Classic sleek high bun
The classic sleek high bun is a go-to for those who want a clean and polished look. To achieve this style, gather all your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail around its base to form the bun, and secure it with bobby pins. This hairstyle is perfect for professional settings or formal events.
Volume boost
Messy high bun with volume
For those who love a little more volume, the messy high bun is a perfect pick. Pull your hair into a high ponytail, but instead of smoothing it out completely, leave some strands loose for that tousled effect. Use a texturizing spray to add volume and hold. This style is ideal for casual outings or when you want to look effortlessly chic.
Braided elegance
Braided high bun
The braided high bun adds an element of intricacy to the classic design. Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure the braid with bobby pins or an elastic band, and let any loose ends fall gracefully around your neck. This hairstyle is perfect for weddings or special occasions.
Twisted Charm
Twisted high bun
The twisted high bun adds a touch of charm with its unique design. Divide your hair into two sections and twist each section separately before wrapping them around each other to form the bun. Secure with pins or an elastic band as needed. This style works well for both day-to-day wear and evening events.
Easy elegance
Low-maintenance high bun
For those who prefer low-maintenance options, try the easy elegance style by simply gathering all your hair into a loose ponytail at mid-height on your head. Twist loosely around itself until you have formed a simple yet elegant-looking topknot. Secure in place using bobby pins if necessary. Perfectly suitable when short on time but still wanting to look put together!