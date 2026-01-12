For your next hiking adventure, try Iceland's volcanic trails

Iceland is famous for its stunning volcanic landscapes, which are a hiker's paradise. The island's unique geology makes it home to several trails that take you through the heart of volcanic activity. From ancient lava fields to active geothermal areas, these trails give an insight into the forces that shaped this land. Here are five volcanic trails in Iceland that will give you an unforgettable hiking experience.

#1 Landmannalaugar: A geothermal wonder Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and hot springs. The Laugavegur Trail starts here, taking you through diverse landscapes of lava fields and geothermal areas. Hikers can relax in natural hot pools after a long day of exploring. The region's unique geology makes it a must-visit for anyone interested in Iceland's volcanic activity.

#2 Askja: A remote volcanic caldera Askja is a remote caldera in the central highlands of Iceland. Famous for its dramatic scenery, it offers hikers a chance to explore otherworldly landscapes formed by past eruptions. The area is home to Viti crater, where visitors can take a dip in warm waters surrounded by stark volcanic terrain. Accessing Askja requires careful planning due to its remoteness but rewards with breathtaking views.

#3 Snaefellsnes Peninsula: A diverse landscape The Snaefellsnes Peninsula is often called "Iceland in Miniature" because of its diverse landscapes, from glaciers to lava fields. The Snaefellsjokull National Park has several trails that take you through these varied terrains. Hikers can explore the Snaefellsjokull glacier or walk along coastal cliffs with views of distant volcanoes. This region provides an excellent opportunity to experience Iceland's geological diversity.

#4 Reykjanes Peninsula: A geothermal hotspot Reykjavik Peninsula is famous for its geothermal activity and rugged terrain, perfect for adventurous hikers. The area has numerous trails winding through lava fields and bubbling mud pools, showcasing the raw power of nature at work. One can also visit Fagradalsfjall, where recent eruptions have created new landscapes, inviting exploration and discovery.