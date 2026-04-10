These trails in New Zealand offer a visual treat!  

﻿New Zealand 's backcountry hiking trails provide an opportunity to explore the country's diverse landscapes in a unique way. From lush forests to rugged mountains, these trails offer a glimpse into the natural beauty and wilderness of New Zealand. For those seeking adventure away from the crowded tourist spots, these hikes are a perfect choice. Here's a look at some of the most interesting backcountry trails and what they have to offer.

#1 Tongariro Alpine Crossing The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of New Zealand's most famous hikes. It takes you through volcanic landscapes, with views of active craters and emerald lakes. The 19.4-kilometer trail is considered challenging due to its elevation changes and unpredictable weather conditions. However, the stunning scenery makes it worth the effort. Hikers should be prepared with proper gear and enough water for this trek.

#2 Routeburn Track The Routeburn Track connects Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park, offering breathtaking views of mountains, valleys, and alpine meadows. The 32-kilometer trail can be completed in three days, with accommodation options along the way. Hikers can expect to see diverse flora and fauna as they traverse through different ecosystems on this route.

Advertisement

#3 Abel Tasman Coast Track For those who prefer coastal scenery, the Abel Tasman Coast Track is an ideal choice. The 60-kilometer trail winds through golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush forests in Abel Tasman National Park. It can be walked in sections or as a whole over five days. Kayaking opportunities along the coast add another dimension to this beautiful hike.

Advertisement