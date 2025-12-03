Top hiking routes in the Atlas Mountains

The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide a unique hiking experience, away from the bustling city life. This range, which stretches across the country, offers diverse landscapes and rich cultural encounters. For those looking to explore beyond urban settings, these trails provide an opportunity to connect with nature and local traditions. Here's a guide to some of the best hiking routes in this region.

#1 Discovering Toubkal National Park Toubkal National Park is home to North Africa's highest peak, Mount Toubkal. The park offers various trails for different skill levels, from beginners to experienced hikers. The area is known for its stunning views and diverse flora and fauna. Hiking here gives you a chance to witness traditional Berber villages and learn about their way of life.

#2 Exploring Ait Bougmez Valley Often called the "Happy Valley," Ait Bougmez Valley is a hidden gem in the Atlas Mountains. The valley is surrounded by high peaks and dotted with lush green fields. It is an ideal spot for those who want to experience rural Moroccan life. You can visit local markets and interact with friendly villagers while enjoying scenic hikes through this picturesque region.

#3 Trekking through Ouirgane National Park Ouirgane National Park is famous for its beautiful landscapes, from dense forests to tranquil lakes. The park provides several hiking routes that let you explore its natural beauty at your own pace. Birdwatching enthusiasts will love the variety of bird species found here, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers looking for peace away from crowded tourist spots.