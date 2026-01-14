Hiking or stair climbing: Which is better for your bones?

Hiking and stair climbing are two popular activities that can help you keep your bones healthy. Both exercises have their own benefits and can be a part of a balanced fitness routine. While hiking is an outdoor activity that involves walking on trails with varying terrain, stair climbing is an indoor exercise that involves ascending steps. Knowing the differences between these activities can help you choose the one that suits your bone health goals.

#1 Impact of hiking on bone health Hiking is a weight-bearing exercise, which means it requires you to support your body weight while moving. This helps stimulate bone growth and maintain bone density over time. The varied terrain of hiking trails also engages different muscle groups, promoting overall strength and balance. Regular hiking can reduce the risk of osteoporosis by enhancing the skeletal system's resilience.

#2 Stair climbing benefits for bones Stair climbing is a high-intensity workout that focuses on building muscle strength in the lower body. It provides a consistent impact on bones, which is essential for maintaining their density. The repetitive motion of climbing stairs helps improve cardiovascular fitness while strengthening bones in the legs and hips. This activity is especially beneficial for those who prefer indoor workouts or have limited access to outdoor trails.

Advertisement

#3 Caloric burn comparison Both hiking and stair climbing are effective at burning calories, but they do so in different ways. Hiking, depending on the terrain and pace, can burn anywhere between 430 to 550 calories an hour for a 70 kg person. Stair climbing, being more intense, can burn around 600 calories an hour for the same person. If you're looking to lose weight while keeping your bones healthy, both exercises are effective.

Advertisement