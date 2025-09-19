Hiking the Great Rift Valley: Top routes

The African Great Rift Valley is a geological marvel that offers some of the most stunning hiking trails in the world. Spanning over 6,000 kilometers, this natural wonder provides adventurers with unique landscapes and diverse ecosystems to explore. From volcanic mountains to lush forests, each trail offers a different experience for those seeking adventure and natural beauty. Here are some of the best hiking trails in this iconic region.

#1 Mount Kilimanjaro's Marangu Route The Marangu Route on Mount Kilimanjaro is one of the most popular trails, thanks to its relative ease and accessibility. The five-day trek gives hikers a chance to acclimatize properly while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The trail features well-maintained paths and huts for accommodation, making it suitable for both novice and experienced hikers. Summiting Uhuru Peak rewards adventurers with breathtaking sunrise views over Africa.

#2 Mount Kenya's Sirimon Route The Sirimon Route on Mount Kenya is famous for its diverse flora and fauna. This trail starts from the north side of the mountain, offering a gradual ascent through rainforests and moorlands before reaching the alpine zone. Hikers can expect to see unique plant species such as giant lobelias and senecios while enjoying panoramic views from points like Oldoinyo Sabuk.

#3 Rwenzori Mountains' Central Circuit Known as Africa's "Mountains of the Moon," the Rwenzori Mountains offer a challenging hike on their Central Circuit Trail. This six-day trek takes you through lush bamboo forests, alpine meadows, and glaciers, offering breathtaking views of peaks like Margherita Peak. The trail is ideal for seasoned hikers looking for an adventurous journey through one of Africa's most remote regions.