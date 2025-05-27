Homemade ear cleaners for your dog: Safe and simple solutions
Keeping your dog's ears clean is extremely important for their overall health. Regular cleaning can prevent infections and discomfort.
While there are plenty of commercial products available, homemade solutions can be just as effective and much more economical.
Here are a few homemade ear-cleaning solutions that you can easily prepare at home to keep your furry friend's ears clean and infection-free.
Natural cleanser
Vinegar and water solution
A simple mixture of vinegar and water can do the trick as an effective ear-cleaning solution.
Mix equal parts of white vinegar and distilled water in a clean container.
The acidity of the vinegar helps break down the wax buildup, while diluting it with water prevents irritation.
Use a cotton ball to gently apply the solution inside your dog's ear, not deep into the canal.
Soothing agent
Olive oil treatment
Another great option to clean dog ears is olive oil. It softens wax and debris, allowing you to remove them without discomfort.
Warm a little olive oil slightly above room temperature, then use a dropper to put a few drops into your dog's ear canal.
Massage the base of the ear gently before wiping off excess oil with a cotton ball.
Gentle alternative
Herbal infusion rinse
Herbal infusions like chamomile or green tea provide mild cleansing for sensitive ears of dogs.
Brew a cup of herbal tea with one tea bag in hot water; cool it completely before using it as an ear rinse solution.
Apply around outer areas with cotton balls or pads only—never pour directly into the canals.
This prevents potential harm from moisture retention within inner structures over time if not dried thoroughly afterward.
Odor neutralizer
Baking soda mixture
Baking soda mixed with warm water acts as an odor-neutralizing cleanser for dogs with long, floppy ears that trap moisture, bacteria, and make them smell bad.
Mix one teaspoon of baking soda per cup of warm distilled water until fully dissolved.
Apply sparingly with soft cloths to the outer ear areas (not deep) to ensure safety and focus on surface-level care first.